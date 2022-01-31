ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as high as $65.46 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 4587218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

