ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Acquires $22,805.00 in Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director John Bernard Payne bought 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $22,805.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bernard Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, John Bernard Payne acquired 46 shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $115.00.

OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $2.60 on Monday. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.06.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.