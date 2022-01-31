Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.9 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $477.00 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $383.00 and a 1-year high of $488.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.16.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

