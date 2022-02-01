$0.06 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 300,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.