-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

RIG opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at $9,879,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 499.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.