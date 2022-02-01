$0.10 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $32,511,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $23,505,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

