$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,445,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

