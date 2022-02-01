$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. AZEK reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. AZEK has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

