-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 579,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.51 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

