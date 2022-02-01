$0.32 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.
MFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
