$0.32 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

MFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

