-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. 144,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,465. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

