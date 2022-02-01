$0.83 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 461,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 1,209,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

