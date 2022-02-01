$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.83. 2,367,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,537. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

