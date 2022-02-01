$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.83. 2,367,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,537. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
