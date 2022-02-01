$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 179,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.