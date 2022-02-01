$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $631.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.83. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

