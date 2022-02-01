$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UFP Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

