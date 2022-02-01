12,096 Shares in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPC opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

