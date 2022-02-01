16,151 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 7,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,783. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

