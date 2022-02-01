195,910 Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $439.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.80. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

