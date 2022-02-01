$2.02 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.07. FMC reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.17. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,099,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

