$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

