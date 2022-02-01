23,439 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tompkins Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

