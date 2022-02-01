267 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

