$286.70 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $286.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.40 million and the highest is $290.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JJSF stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. 3,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,152. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

