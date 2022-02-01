$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $187.81. 254,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

