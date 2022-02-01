$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.43 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SLDB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.