3,000,000 Shares in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Acquired by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sunlight Financial Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

