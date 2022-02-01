3,037 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $286.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

