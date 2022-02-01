$333.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $333.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $338.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 387,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,126. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $117.59 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

