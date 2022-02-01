3,353 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.