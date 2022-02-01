$337.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $337.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.57 million and the lowest is $231.44 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $694.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $809.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

