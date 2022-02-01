$53.78 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $53.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.35 million and the lowest is $53.20 million. TrueCar posted sales of $63.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $239.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,379. The firm has a market cap of $330.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TrueCar by 81.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 473.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 1,854,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

