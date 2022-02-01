56,253 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,183. The firm has a market cap of $478.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

