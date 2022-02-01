57,914 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,387,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 475,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 1,024,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

