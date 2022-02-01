$696.58 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce $696.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.70 million and the highest is $699.10 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,311. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

