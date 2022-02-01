$807.42 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $807.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.47 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $136.22. The company had a trading volume of 927,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

