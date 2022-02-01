8X8 PROTOCOL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89,510.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $586,082.38 and $89,510.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

