$919.82 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $919.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.30 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 6,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

