$94.43 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $94.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.84 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Omeros by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

OMER opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $375.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

