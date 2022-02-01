$948.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $948.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $933.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,935. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,443,000 after buying an additional 342,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.