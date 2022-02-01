A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 284,883 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $702.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,196 shares of company stock worth $3,275,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

