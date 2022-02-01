AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.86 and a 1-year high of $138.30.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.