AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.86 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

