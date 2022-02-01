Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ABCM stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05. Abcam has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

