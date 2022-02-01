ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AAVMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.61) to €13.50 ($15.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

