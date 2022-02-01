Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 130.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,554 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period.

ASO traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,562. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

