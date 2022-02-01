Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Acquires $66,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Hany Massarany acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 239,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,918. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

