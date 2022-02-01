AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 162,855 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

