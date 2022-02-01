ACENT (ACE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $491,462.00

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $491,462.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00113245 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.