Adagio Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ADGI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 2nd. Adagio Therapeutics had issued 18,200,000 shares in its IPO on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $309,400,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Adagio Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.