Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,462 ($46.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.13).

LON ADM opened at GBX 3,128 ($42.05) on Monday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,829 ($38.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,094.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,222.15.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

